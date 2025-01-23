John Ratcliffe receives Senate confirmation to head CIA

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 23 de enero, 2025

The full Senate on Thursday approved the nomination of John Ratcliffe as director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Ratcliffe's confirmation by the Senate is the second major one for the Trump Administration.

Ratcliffe, who previously served as director of National Intelligence in Trump's first term, was backed by a 74-25 vote. Before Ratcliffe, the Senate confirmed Secretary of State Marco Rubio shortly after Trump's inauguration last Monday.

During his appearance before Congress prior to the vote, Ratcliffe recalled that his main challenges will be to curb the advancement of Chinese intelligence in the United States, the fight against large criminal drug trafficking organizations and the war in Ukraine.

Prior to his experience as intelligence director, Ratcliffe represented the fourth district of Texas in Congress in the 2015-2020 term, becoming one of the most conservative House members at the time.

Ratcliffe earned Trump's trust several years ago, when he became one of the boldest critics of former special prosecutor Robert Mueller and his biased report on Russia's unproven efforts to influence the 2016 election.

Both Republicans and Democrats called Ratcliffe qualified for the post having served on the House Intelligence Committee and as a federal prosecutor from Texas. He was endorsed Monday from the Senate Intelligence Committee by a 14-3 vote.