Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 21 de enero, 2025

A coalition of at least 18 Democratic state attorneys general filed a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's executive order on birthright citizenship. The legal action was initiated in Massachusetts and was joined by the cities of San Francisco and Washington, DC.

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin, who spearheaded the legal initiative along with the attorneys general of California and Massachusetts, called Trump's decision extraordinary and extreme.

"Presidents are powerful, but he is not a king. He cannot rewrite the Constitution with a stroke of the pen," Platkin said in a statement picked up by The New York Times.

Meanwhile, Arizona's attorney general, Kris Mayes, announced another lawsuit against the president over the same issue.

One of the first executive orders signed by President Trump hours after his inauguration was a pause on birthright citizenship for the children of undocumented immigrants, defying the traditional interpretation of the 14th Amendment.

In that regard, NBC claimed that "Trump's proposal does not go into effect for a month, giving courts ample time to block it before then.”