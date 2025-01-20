Biden pardons five of his family members

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 20 de enero, 2025

Outgoing President Joe Biden granted pardons to several close family members on Monday in his last minutes in office to protect them from potential investigations.

In the statement announcing the move, Biden highlighted that the beneficiaries will be his siblings James Biden and Valerie Biden, their respective partners, as well as his brother Francis Biden. In December, the Democrat also pardoned his son Hunter.

"My family has been subjected to unrelenting attacks and threats, motivated solely by a desire to hurt me — the worst kind of partisan politics. ... Unfortunately, I have no reason to believe these attacks will end," Biden said.

The information was made public just hours after the outgoing president signed the preemptive pardon of Anthony Fauci, Gen. Mark Milley and members of the Jan. 6 Select Committee on Investigation, including Liz Cheney, to protect them from hypothetical retaliation by Donald Trump.

In a lengthy post on X, Biden justified this move because "these public servants have served our nation with honor and distinction and do not deserve to be subjected to unwarranted and politically motivated persecution."