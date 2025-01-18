Bill Gates, reveals details of his 'intriguing' dinner with Donald Trump: 'I was frankly impressed'

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 17 de enero, 2025

Billionaire Bill Gates shared details about a recent private dinner with President-elect Donald Trump, calling it "intriguing." The Microsoft co-founder noted that, after addressing a number of topics of major global significance, he was "frankly impressed."

In an interview published Friday, Gates revealed that the meeting, held about two weeks ago, lasted approximately three hours and focused primarily on global health challenges and opportunities for innovation. The meeting was also attended by Susie Wiles, future White House chief of staff, and a member of Gates' team.

Gates was unsparing in his praise for the president-elect, describing him as full of energy and eager to drive innovation. "I felt like he was energized and looking forward to helping to drive innovation," he revealed.

Gates explained that during the dinner, issues such as HIV, polio and advances in vaccines were addressed. "I spoke a lot about HIV and that [The Gates] Foundation's literally working on a cure for that. We’re at an early stage, and he in the COVID days, accelerated the vaccine innovation," he said.

The billionaire also highlighted progress toward eradicating polio, warning that while it is close to being achieved, it could resurface if consistent action is not taken. "He was fascinated to hear what he could do to maximize the chance that during the next four years that incredible milestone will be achieved," commented Bill Gates.

Other tech leaders also meet with Trump

Gates' dinner adds to a series of meetings Trump has held with influential business leaders, including Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, and Mark Zuckerberg, head of Meta. These meetings, held in the days leading up to his inauguration on January 20, reflect the president-elect's interest in forging alliances with key figures in the technology sector.

Gates and Trump had already had a meeting in 2016, during the latter's first presidential term. However, the tone of this recent meeting seems to have raised expectations about a possible collaboration on health and innovation issues during the coming years.