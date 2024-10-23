Bill Gates reportedly secretly donated $50 million to Harris campaign

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 23 de octubre, 2024

Tech mogul Bill Gates secretly donated at least $50 million to Kamala Harris' presidential campaign. The information was confirmed by three sources familiar with the matter.

"After decades of sitting on the sidelines of politics, Bill Gates, one of the richest people in the world, has said privately that he recently donated about $50 million to a nonprofit organization that is supporting Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential run," stated The New York Times, which first reported the fact.

The donation was allegedly made through Future Forward, the leading outside fundraising group supporting Kamala Harris. The money went specifically to Future Forward's nonprofit arm, Future Forward USA Action, which as a "dark money" 501(c)(4) organization does not disclose its donors.

According to the information, Gates' financial contribution was intended to be kept secret. The billionaire has not publicly endorsed the Democrat.

Similarly, it was learned that in several calls, Gates expressed that although he is willing to work with either candidate, he is not comfortable with the idea of a second Donald Trump term.

Gates' biggest concern is that his foundation will suffer financial cuts to its programs if the Republican makes it to the White House.

"Mr. Gates does not have a deep relationship with Ms. Harris, but he has celebrated the Biden-Harris administration’s work on climate change," The New York Times detailed.

Asked by the newspaper about the donation, Gates did not refer directly to the $50 million, but did stress that in his view, this is a different election.

"I support candidates who demonstrate a clear commitment to improving health care, reducing poverty and fighting climate change in the U.S. and around the world," Gates told The New York Times.

"I have a long history of working with leaders across the political spectrum, but this election is different, with unprecedented significance for Americans and the most vulnerable people around the world," he added.

In 2019, Gates ruled out making donations to political campaigns. However, at the time, he noted that it was a tempting idea.

"I choose not to participate in large political donations. ... There are times it might feel tempting to do so, and there are other people who choose to do so, but I just don’t want to grab that gigantic megaphone," he noted at the time.