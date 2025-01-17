South Dakota's Flandreau Santee Sioux tribe makes peace with Kristi Noem

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 17 de enero, 2025

The Flandreau Santee Sioux tribe in South Dakota this week lifted its ban of Gov. Kristi Noem ahead of her Senate confirmation hearing as Department of Homeland Security secretary.

The tribe had previously imposed the ban after Noem made statements suggesting some tribal leaders were in cahoots with drug cartels. In response, Noem apologized, acknowledging that her comments were based on misinformation.

The tribe's decision to lift the ban follows these apologies. Noem had also received criticism from other South Dakota tribal groups. However, it is not yet clear whether those bans will also be lifted.

The Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate, another South Dakota tribe, expressed a desire to regain trust with the state. Its chairman, J. Garrett Renville, stated that the relationship between tribal nations and state leaders takes time to repair.

Noem's confirmation hearing in the Senate is scheduled for Friday. The outcome of that hearing could have significant implications for his future role at the Department of Homeland Security.

The lifting of the ban by the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe may be a step forward in improving relations between Noem and South Dakota's indigenous communities.