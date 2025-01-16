DeSantis picks Florida attorney general Ashley Moody to fill Marco Rubio's Senate seat

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 16 de enero, 2025

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that Ashley Moody, the state's attorney general, will succeed Senator Marco Rubio when he vacates his seat to become secretary of state.

DeSantis said that, after "thinking long and hard," he chose Moody because of her "demonstrated record of delivering results." "Talk is cheap," he added.

The lawyer, politician, and former judge meets all of the Republican governor's requirements: she is "going to work with President Trump to deliver on the mandate he earned from the American people," he explained, aiming to cut spending and inflation and hold the "federal bureaucracy accountable."

In addition, he emphasized that she is well-versed in the fight against illegal immigration and that, when considering legal immigration, she will prioritize Americans first.

A scourge to the Biden administration



Florida's attorney general is highly popular among Florida Republicans, to the point where she is the only elected official in the state to surpass DeSantis' margin of victory in both the 2018 and 2022 elections.

In 2006, at the age of 31, Moody became the youngest judge in Florida's history. She was elected to the Circuit Court of the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County.

"As a judge, she founded the Attorney Ad Litem program, which recruits volunteer attorneys to represent parents who fail to appear in court with their children. She also developed a mentoring program for at-risk youth within the juvenile delinquency system," her profile as attorney general states.

Her 2018 candidacy was endorsed by a prominent group of state Republicans, including Pam Bondi, Lincoln Diaz-Balart, and Matt Gaetz. Since then, Moody has been a strong ally of Governor DeSantis, particularly on his anti-abortion and recreational marijuana policies.

From the Florida attorney general's office, she also advanced the Republican agenda at the national level. DeSantis said that she had become "a national leader in fighting the Biden administration on many fronts." He highlighted, among other actions, her investigation into an assassination attempt on Trump—while Washington hesitated to investigate—her lawsuits against Biden's border policies, and her impeachment request against Alejandro Mayorkas, the secretary of homeland security.