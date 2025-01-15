Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 15 de enero, 2025

President-elect Donald Trump said Wednesday that Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire agreement after more than a year and three months of a war that erupted following the brutal Oct. 7 massacre.

"We have a deal for the hostages in the Middle East. They will be released shortly," the Republican expressed on Truth Social.

In another post, Trump said: "This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies. I am thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones."

"With this deal in place, my National Security team, through the efforts of Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, will continue to work closely with Israel and our Allies to make sure Gaza NEVER again becomes a terrorist safe haven," he added.

Trump also stressed that his administration will continue to "promoting PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH throughout the region, as we build upon the momentum of this ceasefire to further expand the Historic Abraham Accords. This is only the beginning of great things to come for America, and indeed, the World!"

"We have achieved so much without even being in the White House. Just imagine all of the wonderful things that will happen when I return to the White House, and my Administration is fully confirmed, so they can secure more Victories for the United States!" Trump concluded.

According to reports, the deal, brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, had earlier been confirmed by two senior officials, one in Washington and one in Jerusalem.

The details of the three phases of the agreement

Israeli newspaper Ynet reported that according to the official summary of the details of the agreement, revealed Wednesday, during the first phase of the treaty, which will last six weeks, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will begin a gradual withdrawal from the Gaza Strip and allow Palestinians to return to the north of the coastal enclave.

In addition, Hamas will release 33 Israeli hostages, including all women, men over the age of 50 and the two children of the Bibas family, who became a symbol of the struggle for the release of the abductees.

Hamas will release three hostages per week. First, it will return those who are alive and then the bodies of the deceased.

In addition, according to published details of the agreement, the terrorist group will begin by releasing hostages under the age of 19, then women, and then men over the age of 50.

In return, Israel will release 30 Palestinian terrorists imprisoned in the Jewish state for each hostage released and another 50 prisoners for each soldier released.

Israel will also release all Palestinian female prisoners and those under the age of 19 who were arrested since the Oct. 7 massacre.

The number of Palestinian terrorists released will be between 990 and 1,650, depending on the physical condition of the hostages returning to Israel.

After 16 days, negotiations will begin on the second phase, during which Hamas will release the remaining live hostages and a permanent ceasefire will come into effect and the full withdrawal of the IDF from Gaza will take place.

In the third phase, the bodies of all deceased hostages will be handed over and the reconstruction of Gaza will begin under the supervision of Egypt, Qatar and the U.N.