US District Judge Aileen Cannon has allowed the Department of Justice (DOJ) to release former special prosecutor Jack Smith's investigation against former President Donald Trump on January 6. She did so by refusing to extend a ban that kept it concealed.

Thus, the DOJ could release Smith's report on Trump's alleged attempt to reverse the 2020 election results, first thing Tuesday morning.

The order comes just three days after Smith resigned. Both cases overseen by the special prosecutor, the Jan. 6 case and the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago, had been dismissed.

Trump's legal team opposes publication. The decision whether to publish, it asserts, should have been left to the future attorney general.

The current attorney general, Merrick Garland, indicated to Congress that he would release the report on the election four years ago as soon as he was legally authorized to do so. His agency has filed a motion with the 11th Circuit for the release of the insurrection report that has yet to be answered.

However, Garland will only be able to release the election pages that refer to the election and not those dealing with the classified documents case. Cannon has set a hearing Friday to decide whether the latter could be shared with members of Congress.

The DOJ indicated it did not intend to make public the pages relevant to the classified documents because cases against two Trump co-defendants, Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, are still pending. Instead, it assured that it intends to share it with some members of Congress.