Californians hire private firefighters to 'shut down' failed administrations

13 de enero, 2025

The manifest failure of Democratic leaders in California to prevent and extinguish the fires that have already ravaged more than 40,000 acres and cost the lives of at least 24 people in the southern region of the Golden State has led residents to pay huge sums of money to hire private firefighters to safeguard their homes. As criticism grows against the woke policies of Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, the latter's rival for mayor in 2022, Rick Caruso, has donated $5 million to the Los Angeles Foundation and is leading a campaign to raise $20 million.

Officials are also warning that Santa Ana winds are forecast to worsen the situation again this Monday on all three fronts that remain active a week later. At this time, according to CalFire, the Hurst fire would be 95% controlled, having scorched 799 acres. However, the flames of the two most devastating fires remain far from being under control. Specifically, the Eaton, which has already charred 14,117 acres would be 27% controlled, while the Palisades, with 23,713 acres destroyed barely reaches 13%.

Firefighters brace for worsening wind conditions

The governor of the Golden State announced that firefighters are already prepared and prepositioned to address the new challenge that high winds will bring. In a video, Newsom assured that he is personally making sure that all Southern California counties, not just those enduring active fires, are ready to respond to any emergency.

Several citizens are paying for firefighters and water trucks out of their own pockets

According to data provided by CalFire, more than 12,300 structures have been destroyed to the helplessness of firefighters, whose work is hampered by the scarcity of water and the budget cuts by Democratic politicians amounting to more than 120 million between the governor's office and the mayor's office in Los Angeles. This has led residents to hire private fire companies at a premium, shelling out as much as $2,000 an hour to protect their homes.

One of those who turned to these specialized companies was Rick Caruso. Bass' rival in the last municipal elections hired Arizona firefighters to try to save his Palisades Village shopping center and surrounding homes. Caruso, moreover, paid for additional water trucks when Los Angeles water hydrants began to fail. An outlay that succeeded in saving his property but failed to do the same for many of the adjoining homes.

More than 26,000 people have applied for FEMA assistance due to the fires

So far, according to official data provided by the White House, more than 26,000 people have applied for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Classes back in Los Angeles this Monday

Following the progress in the fight against the fire, Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) announced that most of the schools will reopen their doors this Monday. The initiative leaves out the centers destroyed by the flames as well as those that were more seriously damaged. It will be up to the schools to contact families to bring their children to class.

Those arrested for looting and starting fires, brought to justice

In addition, Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced Sunday that he will immediately file charges against the 39 people arrested so far for looting and arson and against José Carranza-Escobar, accused of starting a fire in the town of Azusa that was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

As reported by Bill Melugin of Fox News, the person arrested for starting the Kenneth fire will appear in court in the next few hours. He is, according to his sources, Juan Manuel Sierra-Leyva, an illegal alien from Mexico. According to Melugin, Sierra "is detained for probation violation and has NOT been charged with arson."