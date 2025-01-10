Putins signals desire to talk to Trump

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 10 de enero, 2025

Hours after Donald Trump said he was preparing a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the latter expressed willingness to sit down with the president-elect.

He did so through Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who assured that there would be no preconditions for dialogue. "The only thing necessary is that there is a mutual desire and political will to solve problems," he added.

Although he acknowledged that, at the moment, no meeting has been scheduled, he said that from Moscow they were starting from "a mutual desire to meet." "Donald Trump has demonstrated his willingness to solve problems through dialogue," he maintained. "We are pleased."

The Republican had assured Thursday that Putin wanted to meet. "We are setting it up." "He has even said so publicly, and we need to end that war [between Russia and Ukraine]," Trump added during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky had indicated confidence that Trump could be "decisive" in resolving the conflict: "He is capable of stopping Putin or, to put it more fairly, help us stop Putin. He is able to do this."

The Republican assured during his campaign that stopping the European war would be high on his international agenda. "I want to reach an agreement, and the only way you’re going to reach an agreement is not to abandon Ukraine," he assured in a recent interview with Time magazine.