Biden dodges questions about California wildfires, prefers to make personal announcement

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 8 de enero, 2025

Amid a press conference focused on the devastating wildfires raging in the Los Angeles area, President Joe Biden surprised reporters by making an unexpected personal announcement, diverting attention from the serious issue at hand. Rather than answering questions from reporters about the incident, which has claimed the lives of at least five people and forced tens of thousands to evacuate their homes, Biden opted to share details of his family life.

Biden arrived at the news conference to lend support to California, assuring that the government was prepared to do whatever was necessary to contain the fires and help rebuild. "It's gonna be a hell of a long way. It's gonna take time. But the government is here to stay, as long as you need us," the president declared.

Shortly afterward, however, Biden surprised those present by changing the course of the meeting and announcing that his oldest granddaughter's first child had been born. "The good news is I'm a great-grandfather as of today," the president said before declining additional questions about the fire situation.

Extreme wind conditions

Regarding the emergency, Kristin Crowley, Los Angeles fire chief, stressed that high winds posed a significant threat from the start of the Pacific Palisades fire. Crowley said she had never witnessed such extreme wind conditions in her 25 years of experience.

Political tensions reignited by crisis

Despite efforts to control the fire, political tensions also came to the fore. Former President Donald Trump renewed his criticism of Gavin Newsom, governor of California, in a Truth Social post related to water management in the state. Trump, who has supported farmers in their fight for more water resources, accused Newsom of prioritizing the protection of an endangered species, the smelt, over addressing the needs of California residents.

His comments came after some firefighters ran out of water while battling the blaze overnight. Officials with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works indicated that this was due to excessive demand on the municipal water system, which was not prepared to deal with the demands of a wildfire of such magnitude.