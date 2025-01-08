Canada's conservative leader responds to Trump about becoming the 51st state: 'We are a great and independent country'

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 7 de enero, 2025

Pierre Poilievre, Canadian conservative leader and one of the names most likely to become prime minister, replied to Donald Trump's idea of Canada becoming the 51st state of the United States. The opposition leader left no room for doubt and published an extensive post on his X account, where he rejected the Republican's proposal.

Since last November 5, when Trump defeated Kamala Harris in the presidential election, the president-elect has repeatedly toyed with the idea of Canada becoming part of the United States. He even reinforced the idea in a recent press conference in Florida, where he assured that he had discussed the issue with Justin Trudeau when they both had dinner at Mar-a-Lago.

Amid a public image crisis, Trudeau announced his resignation as prime minister on Monday, which will become effective when the Liberal Party of Canada (LPC) names a new leader.

Poilievre, who has served as leader of the Conservative Party since mid-2022, is the front-runner to prevail in this year's Canadian elections. According to the popular Polymarket platform, on which the agent puts his money and bets on results in different areas, Poilievre is the wide favorite to be the next prime minister, thus ending the almost ten years of LPC government. Indeed, more than eight out of ten are betting on him.

"Canada will never be the 51st state, period"

Poilievre attempted to settle the discussion on his X account, where he reviewed the relationship between the two countries and concluded that Canada is "a terrific, independent country."

"We are the best friend to the U.S. We spent billions of dollars and hundreds of lives helping Americans retaliate against Al-Qaeda’s 9/11 attacks. We supply the U.S. with billions of dollars of high-quality and totally reliable energy well below market prices. We buy hundreds of billions of dollars of American goods. Our weak and pathetic NDP-Liberal government has failed to make these obvious points. I will fight for Canada," the Canadian conservative leader wrote.

In turn, should he come to power, he promised to deepen the relationship further in the coming years, aligning his international agenda with Trump's: "When I am Prime Minister, we will rebuild our military and take back control of the border to secure both Canada and the U.S. We will take back control of our Arctic to keep Russia and China out."

"We will axe taxes, slash red tape and rapidly green-light massive resource projects to bring home paycheques and production to our country. In other words, we will put Canada First," Poilievre concluded.