Justin Trudeau announces his resignation as Prime Minister of Canada

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 6 de enero, 2025

Justin Trudeau announced his resignation as leader of the Liberal Party and detailed that he will step down as prime minister of Canada once the political organization names a new leadership.

"I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister, after the party selects its new leader," the 53-year-old told reporters at a news conference in Ottawa on Monday.

"This morning, I advised the Governor General that we need a new session of parliament. She has granted this request, and the House will now be prorogued until March 24," the prime minister added.

Trudeau, leader of the Liberal Party for 11 years and prime minister for nine, faced a series of growing crises in his government.

Rumors began over the weekend abou his resignation.

Trudeau is one of the youngest leaders in his country's history. He is recognized for his progressive agenda.

"But his early rise has steadily declined after a series of political setbacks — including accusations of racism after old photographs surfaced of him using blackface and anger over vaccine mandates during the coronavirus pandemic," CNN recalled.