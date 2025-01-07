House passes bipartisan bill to deport undocumented immigrants charged with misdemeanors

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 7 de enero, 2025

In its first legislative move of the year, the House of Representatives passed a bill that would mandate the deportation of undocumented immigrants charged with misdemeanors, marking a major step in the Republican agenda to toughen immigration policies under the leadership of President-elect Donald Trump.

With 264 votes in favor, including 48 from Democratic lawmakers, the measure advances to the Senate, where it will be debated Friday. This is the second occasion in less than a year that the House has backed such legislation; in March, it was blocked in a Democratic-dominated Senate. However, the new political balance increases the chances of success for Republicans, who seek to implement stricter immigration reforms.

"This bill is more than just a piece of legislation; it’s a return to common-sense American values," Representative Tom Emmer of Minnesota said during a news conference.

In memory of Laken Riley

The bill pays tribute to Laken Riley, a Georgia student killed by a Venezuelan illegal immigrant on parole after being arrested for robbery. This case has been cited by Republicans as an example of the failures in the justice and immigration enforcement system, and as justification for strengthening mandatory detainment policies.

"We’ve been very focused on border security; the Laken Riley Act makes it clear," said House Majority Leader Steve Scalise. Scalise expressed confidence that the Senate, now with a Republican majority, would pass the measure as part of a broader effort to strengthen border security.

The bill would grant new powers to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to detain and deport undocumented immigrants accused of crimes such as theft, burglary or shoplifting, regardless of the judicial outcome. It also includes a provision that would allow state attorney generals to sue the federal government if released immigrants commit crimes that harm residents of their states.

Bipartisan debate

Although the bill has bipartisan support in both chambers, it is not guaranteed to pass the 60-vote threshold required in the Senate. With 53 Republican seats, the party would need at least seven Democratic votes to pass the measure.

Some Democratic senators, such as John Fetterman (Pennsylvania) and Gary Peters (Michigan), have shown a willingness to support the bill, arguing the need to address the shortcomings of an immigration system they describe as "broken."