Author Marianne Williamson announces run for DNC chair

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 26 de diciembre, 2024

Marianne Williamson formally announced she is running for Chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC). The famous author and presidential candidate in 2020 and 2024 made her intentions official through a video posted on Substack and an opinion piece, where she assured that the party will have to "reinvent itself" in order to counteract Donald Trump's agenda.

The renowned author began by giving her diagnosis of the current political situation, arguing that the Democrats face "a more critical problem than ever."

"President Trump has ushered in an age of political theatre – a collective adrenaline rush that has enabled him to not only move masses of people into his camp but also masses of people away from ours. It does not serve us to underestimate the historic nature of what he has achieved" she continued.

In addition, the DNC chair candidate argued that, should "the psychological and emotional dimensions of Trump's appeal" not be recognized, the party will have a very difficult time recovering electorally.

Williamson also advanced a series of proposals to carry forward her plan to revamp the Democratic Party:

"A party that listens more, and makes people feel that their thoughts and feelings are as important as their wallets."

"A party that advocates unequivocally for the working people of the United States."

"A party with the humility to recognize we need to look in the mirror, and be willing to reinvent ourselves."

"We won’t just fight; we will inspire. We will create a surge of patriotic fervor, and a connectedness of the American heart to the great historical legacy of this country. Our ultimate success will be creating in people’s minds a sense that in order to further that legacy, your smartest move is to vote for Democrats," the Democrat sentenced.

Riding on a progressive policy platform, Williamson unsuccessfully sought her party's nomination in the previous two election cycles, 2020 and 2024, although the former was the loudest of the two campaigns. For example, she was the most searched candidate on X (at the time Twitter) in 49 of the 50 states after the first Democratic debate.

The second had less media impact given that Joe Biden swept through the primaries. However, after the president stepped aside, the author pushed for an open primary at the Democratic National Convention, with delegates choosing from among the candidates running. This initiative was ruled out by the party leadership and they ultimately hand-picked Kamala Harris.

What does the DNC do?

Broadly speaking, the DNC is responsible for creating and promoting the party's platform and coordinating its activities across the country. In addition, every four years it organizes the convention to nominate candidates for president and vice president.

During election cycles it is also responsible for fundraising, commissioning polls and coordinating campaign strategy at the national level.

"The DNC is working around the clock to build a strong Democratic Party capable of lifting Democrats all across the country to victory, from the state house, to the Senate, to the White House. Each victory will take all of us – candidates, supporters, and the DNC – working together," reads their website.

All declared candidates for DNC chair