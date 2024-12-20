Trump spoke out for first time on hostages after election win/ Kamil Krzaczynski AFP

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 20 de diciembre, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump argued that if there is going to be a government shutdown it should start now and not in January when his administration begins.

"If there is going to be a shutdown of government, let it begin now, under the Biden administration, not after January 20th, under ‘TRUMP.’" the Republican said on his Truth Social account.

In addition, Trump said in a social media post that this is a "Biden problem to solve, but if Republicans can help solve it, they will!”

Similarly, the president-elect insisted Friday that an increase in the debt ceiling be included in any deal.

"Congress must get rid of, or extend out to, perhaps, 2029, the ridiculous Debt Ceiling. Without this, we should never make a deal," Trump said.

A potential government shutdown could affect the transition and President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration next month.

Following Republicans’ recent attempt to avert a shutdown, Trump's transition team is now in crisis, facing the prospect of a complete halt to government funding. This would disrupt the work of federal officials who are responsible for sharing crucial information with the incoming administration.