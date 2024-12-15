Trump appoints Richard Grenell as envoy for special missions, such as Venezuela

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 14 de diciembre, 2024

Donald Trump announced he chose Richard Allen Grenell as presidential envoy for special missions. In a statement released via Truth Social, the president-elect noted that Grenell will play a crucial role in managing some of the world's most sensitive and complex conflicts, including Venezuela and North Korea.

Grenell, who has a distinguished career in diplomacy and international security, was previously U.S. ambassador to Germany during Trump's first presidency. He also served as acting director of national intelligence and, in one of his most sensitive assignments, acted as presidential envoy for the Kosovo-Serbia negotiations. In his career, Grenell also played a key role within the U.N. Security Council, where he worked for eight years addressing issues related to North Korea and other countries.

President-elect Donald Trump's release.@realDonaldTrump / Truth Social.

Trump praised Grenell's extensive international experience and ability to handle high-stakes negotiations in strategic locations. "Ric will continue to fight for peace through strength, and always put AMERICA FIRST," the former president noted in his release.