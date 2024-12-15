Nancy Pelosi undergoes hip replacement surgery after an accident during her trip to Luxembourg

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 14 de diciembre, 2024

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 84, underwent hip replacement surgery Saturday after a fall in Luxembourg, where she was visiting to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge. In a press release, her spokesman, Ian Krager, reported that the operation was successful and that Pelosi is recovering well.

The fall occurred while she was posing for a group photo with other lawmakers and staffers, prompting her immediate admission to the hospital for an evaluation. Pelosi expressed her appreciation to the medical staff at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and Kirchberg Hospital in Luxembourg for their care and kindness.

During her visit to Luxembourg, Pelosi was part of a bipartisan congressional delegation paying honor to fallen soldiers during the Battle of the Bulge. The U.S. Embassy in Luxembourg released an image of the former president with members of Congress and NASA administrator Bill Nelson during the commemorative activities.