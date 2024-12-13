Nancy Pelosi hospitalized in Luxembourg due to injury

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 13 de diciembre, 2024

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (84) had to be admitted to a hospital in Luxembourg after sustaining an injury while on an official trip with a bipartisan congressional delegation.

Ian Krager, her spokesman, provided an update, confirming that Pelosi is receiving treatment and will be unable to attend her scheduled engagements.

"While traveling with a bipartisan congressional delegation to Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation," her spokesperson said.

"Speaker Emerita Pelosi is currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals. She continues to work and regrets that she is unable to attend the remainder of the CODEL engagements to honor the courage of our servicemembers," Krager concluded, adding that she will return to the United States early.