Trump promises to begin pardoning Jan. 6 participants as soon as he takes office

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 13 de diciembre, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump told Time magazine, which named him "Person of the Year," that he will pardon people convicted of participating in the events of Jan. 6 as soon as he assumes the presidency.

On the same first day, Trump stated that he will begin deportations of illegal immigrants and also take steps to increase oil production, all promises made during his historic election campaign.

"We’re going to do it very quickly, and it’s going to start in the first hour that I get into office," Trump said regarding pardons for "nonviolent" people who participated in Jan. 6.

"A vast majority should not be in jail, and they’ve suffered gravely," the president-elect said during the interview with Time that, according to the magazine, lasted more than an hour.

The president-elect addressed different topics with the magazine, such as the potential ban on harmful vaccines, the disconnect between the Democrats and the American electorate, and even the complex goal of ending the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Americans "don’t want to see, you know, men playing in women’s sports. They don’t," Trump said of the Democrat-backed woke ideology. "They don’t want to see all of this transgender, which is, it’s just taken over.”

On foreign policy, Trump had no hesitation in commenting that, in his view, the war between Russia and Ukraine will be more difficult to resolve than the war situation in the Middle East.

"I think that the Middle East is an easier problem to handle than what’s happening with Russia and Ukraine. OK, I just want to say that up front. The Middle East is going to get solved," the president-elect said.

Particularly, Trump condemned Biden's decision to allow Ukraine to use U.S.-made missiles against some targets in Russia. The president-elect called the move an "escalation."