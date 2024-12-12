Biden said he is "praying" for a Gaza deal as well/ Saul LoebAFP

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 12 de diciembre, 2024

Outgoing President Joe Biden announced that he will grant clemency to nearly 1,500 Americans, the highest number ever granted in a single day. The White House detailed that, in addition, Biden will pardon 39 individuals convicted of non-violent crimes.

Similarly, the White House stated that Biden has issued more sentence commutations at this point in his presidency than any of his recent predecessors did at the same stage of their first terms.

"Together, these actions build on the President’s record of criminal justice reform to help reunite families, strengthen communities, and reintegrate individuals back into society," the White House said.

In addition, the White House noted that Biden is the first president to issue categorical pardons for individuals convicted of marijuana use and possession, as well as for LGBT former members of the military.

"In the coming weeks, the President will take additional steps to provide meaningful second chances and continue to review additional pardons and commutations," the White House explained.

Washington did not release the full list of the 1,500 names. However, it highlighted that among the beneficiaries are a decorated pilot and military veteran who "spends much of his time helping fellow church members who are in poor health or unable to perform strenuous tasks"; a nurse who led emergency response to several natural disasters and helped spearhead vaccination efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic; and an addiction counselor.

Biden's announcement comes a week after he granted a presidential pardon to his son Hunter Biden, who had pleaded guilty to illegal firearms possession and tax evasion months earlier.

The Democratic president took it upon himself to announce his decision through a statement, in which he claimed that his son was "selectively and unfairly prosecuted."