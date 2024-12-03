New Jersey city council bans the display of the American flag

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 3 de diciembre, 2024

The Edison, N.J., Township Council enacted an ordinance prohibiting the display of the American flag, among other patriotic objects, in addition to establishing a series of limitations and bans related to speeches by residents during its meetings.

This regulation, debated and signed on Nov. 25, establishes that citizens who come to speak or complain about some matter related to the municipality may not display the nation's flag. In addition, their speeches are limited to four minutes in length. They will also not be able to refute or establish rules of decorum.

Criticism of the regulation was not long in coming. In statements reported by My Central Jersey, Maryann Hennessey, an Edison resident, said that "to consider the American flag and the Constitution a prop when someone raises it is an insult to what the flag is, what the flag stands for and what this country is. ... For you to consider the use of the American flag a prop is disgusting."

At a council meeting following the passing of the rule, several residents in attendance claimed that the council itself has taken a dictatorial role, violating the Constitution.

"Your effort to ban costumes, non-medical masks and props violates the free speech guarantee of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. ... The more you try to suppress Constitutional rights to free speech, the more vigorously the public is going to fight back," said Joel Bassoff, another Edison resident.