Donald Trump plans to expel transgender military members to strengthen the military

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 24 de noviembre, 2024

Former President Donald Trump could be preparing an executive order to reform the U.S. military's approach to readiness and combat. According to sources close to his team, the move would include removing active-duty transgender personnel and banning them from the military. The goal is to prioritize operational effectiveness at a critical time for the armed forces.

A focus on military readiness

The potential order, which could be issued on Jan. 20, 2025, seeks to strengthen military capabilities in the face of growing global challenges. The policy would identify transgender personnel as medically unfit to serve, facilitating their discharge. Sources say this initiative addresses concerns about costs and distractions associated with ongoing medical treatments for transgender members, in addition to ensuring unity and focus on combat objectives.

During his first term, Trump issued a policy that restricted transgender individuals' entry into the military, although it allowed those already serving to continue in their roles. Now, his new proposal would expand the scope to include all active-duty service members, which his team believes is necessary to correct what they describe as woke policies that weaken the military.

Criticism of leftist military practices

Trump, 78, has criticized what he perceives as an excessive focus on diversity and inclusion issues within the military, arguing that these policies have skewed the focus away from combat. His nominee for secretary of defense, Pete Hegseth, shares this view and has publicly advocated the need to "clean up" the current military leadership.

Hegseth, a National Guard veteran and Fox News commentator has pointed out that spending on medical treatment for transgender personnel is an unnecessary luxury at a time when the military faces significant recruiting shortfalls. "The next commander in chief is going to have to clean up," Hegseth declared.

The Army in a recruiting crisis

With branches such as the Army and Air Force facing significant challenges in meeting their recruitment goals, Trump's team believes restructuring could help redirect resources toward attracting and training combat-ready personnel. In 2023, the military missed its recruiting goal by more than 41,000 personnel, while only the Marine Corps met its targets.

The measure also aims to strengthen morale and cohesion within the military ranks, avoid internal divisions, and ensure that each member is fully focused on his or her mission.