With Biden leading the way, global rejection of Netanyahu arrest warrant grows; Orbán also invites him to Hungary

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 22 de noviembre, 2024

U.S. President Joe Biden strongly condemned Friday the decision by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense minister Yoav Galant for "war crimes" during their war on terror in the Gaza Strip following the October 7 attack.

European leaders also condemned the ICC's decision, especially in Hungary, where Prime Minister Viktor Orbán invited Netanyahu to visit, as well as in the Czech Republic.

"The ICC issuance of arrest warrants against Israeli leaders is outrageous," Biden said in a statement. "Let me be clear once again: whatever the ICC might imply, there is no equivalence — none — between Israel and Hamas," the president added.

"We will always stand with Israel against threats to its security," Biden concluded.

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that Washington rejects the ICC's decision and has no intention of executing an arrest warrant against Netanyahu or Gallant.

Jean-Pierre indicated that the White House believes that the ICC has no jurisdiction in this matter.

Orbán invites Netanyahu to Hungary to protest ICC decision



Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Friday invited Netanyahu to visit his country and promised that his government will not comply with the arrest warrant issued by the ICC.

Orbán, whose country holds the six-month rotating presidency of the European Union, told a Hungarian radio station that the ICC's decision is "wrong."

Orbán added that the Israeli leader could conduct negotiations in Hungary "with adequate security."

The Czech Republic also condemns ICC decision



The Czech Republic also condemned the ICC's decision. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala called the decision "unfortunate."

Fiala posted on X that the move "undermines its authority in other cases when it equates the elected representatives of a democratic state with the leaders of an Islamist terrorist organization."

Austria doesn't agree with the decision but will abide by it



Austria also condemned the ICC's decision, which it called "totally incomprehensible," but said authorities would have no choice but to arrest Netanyahu.

Alexander Schallenberg, Austria's foreign minister, argued that although it was an "absurd" move, "international law is non-negotiable and applies everywhere."

Germany suggests it will not abide by ICC's decision



Germany said it would carefully examine the ICC arrest warrants but indicated that it would not take further action until a visit to that country was scheduled.

A Berlin spokesman said that while the government supports the ICC, "it is a consequence of German history that we share unique relations and a great responsibility with Israel."

Milei: The ICC "distorts the spirit of international justice"

The Argentine government was among the first to condemn the ICC's decision.

"Israel is facing brutal aggression, inhumane hostage-taking, and the indiscriminate launching of attacks against its population," said Javier Milei's government in a statement, adding that "criminalizing the legitimate defense of a nation while omitting these atrocities is an act that distorts the spirit of international justice."

In the statement, Argentina reaffirmed its "solidarity with Israel," and emphasized that the Jewish state has the "right to protect its people" and demanded the immediate release of the hostages.

Likewise, it called on the international community to "condemn the actions of Hamas and Hezbollah, defend Israel's sovereignty and act with justice and impartiality in the search for a lasting peace in the region."

Paraguay: "This decision infringes on Israel's legitimate right to defend itself"



Paraguay also regretted the ICC's response. In a statement, the government expressed that "this decision attacks Israel's legitimate right to defend itself."

"Paraguay strongly rejects the political instrumentalization of international law and considers that this decision compromises the legitimacy of the Court, in addition to weakening efforts for peace, security and stability in the Middle East," the South American country's government said.

Netanyahu's response



Netanyahu's office issued a statement hours after the ICC issued the arrest warrants, calling the move "antisemitic." It added that "Israel vehemently rejects the absurd and false actions and accusations against it by the International Criminal Court, a biased and discriminatory political body."

The prime minister's office also said the decision was made by a "corrupt chief prosecutor attempting to save himself from severe allegations of sexual harassment and by biased judges driven by antisemitic hatred towards Israel."

"No anti-Israel decision will prevent the State of Israel from defending its citizens," it added.