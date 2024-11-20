Texas offers more than 1,400 acres of land to Trump to assist in mass deportation operation

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 20 de noviembre, 2024

The state of Texas is offering the incoming Donald Trump administration more than 1,400 acres of land to carry out the mass deportation plan promised by the president-elect on the campaign trail.

In that vein, Republican state land commissioner Dawn Buckingham wrote to Trump to offer him the land in Starr County, where Trump won overwhelmingly, that the state bought from a rancher in October. The 1,402 acres are in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near the border.

In the letter, obtained by Fox News, the commissioner assured that her office is "fully prepared to enter into an agreement with the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or the United States Border Patrol to allow a facility to be built for the processing, detention, and coordination of the largest deportation of violent criminals in the nation’s history."

Buckingham later spoke with Fox and said that "what I care about is that we have safe communities."

"There is no doubt that we are losing too many of our children to these violent criminals that are coming across the border," Buckingham said.

In addition, Buckingham endorsed Trump's plan and explained that she is exchanging ideas with the president-elect's team.

"I am 100% on board with the Trump administration's pledge to get these criminals out of our country, and we are more than happy to offer our resources to facilitate those deportations of these violent criminals," the state land commissioner highlighted.

"Right now, it's essentially farmland, so it's flat, it's easy to build on. We could very easily put a detention center on there, a holding place as we get these criminals out of our country," she explained.

"It's accessible to international airports as well as a major crossing over the river. And so we're just happy to get help, do anything we can to get these violent criminals off of our soil," she added.

The commissioner's announcement coincides with information that Texas Governor Greg Abbott explained that the state is moving forward with Operation Lone Star. The Republican maintained that he is committed to implementing all tools that will allow the state to curb the immigration crisis.

"Texas will continue to deploy every tool and strategy available under our historic border mission to protect and defend our state and our nation," Governor Abbott posted on social media.

In that sense, Abbott highlighted that Texas has decreased illegal crossings into the state by more than 86%. He highlighted that fewer illegal migrant crossings into Texas means fewer immigrants to transport to sanctuary cities.

In addition, the governor shared photos on X of Texas National Guard soldiers reinforcing border barriers in preparation for a possible mass migration, according to the Texas government's official website.