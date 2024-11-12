Mark Finchem beats Democrat Mike Fogel to pick up Arizona state Senate seat

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 11 de noviembre, 2024

Republican Mark Finchem declared victory in Arizona's Legislative District 1, beating Democrat Mike Fogel and snatching the seat in the state Senate from Ken Bennett. Finchem celebrated the triumph on the social network X, where he gave thanks for the support of his followers and highlighted having obtained 66.3% of the votes, equivalent to 82,338 votes, obtaining a significant advantage of 40,440 votes over his opponent.

"Resounding mandate" for change

Finchem called the result a "resounding mandate" from residents of Yavapai and Coconino counties, highlighting that there are still votes to be counted, which could widen his margin of victory. "We won big! Thank you, Legislative District 1, for this incredible victory," Finchem declared.

The new senator noted that voters backed his conservative platform, which includes measures such as increased border security, education improvements, fiscal responsibility and transparent election processes. "The people have rejected the dark agenda of extreme leftists and globalist elites," he said, highlighting voters' desire for representation that addresses real issues.

Shift to a more conservative approach

Finchem's victory marks a shift in District 1, displacing Ken Bennett, who was criticized for fighting his own party on several key votes over the past two years. With his tough stance on security issues and fiscal responsibility, Finchem represents a more conservative direction for the northern Arizona region.

Priorities for the new term

Mark Finchem outlined his vision for Legislative District 1, focusing on four key priorities. On border and public safety, he pledged to work closely with state and local agencies to ensure communities are protected. On education, he advocated for freedom of school choice and pledged to raise educational standards for Arizona's children. On fiscal responsibility, he pledged to manage resources efficiently to maintain a strong infrastructure. Finally, he reaffirmed his commitment to judicial accountability and election transparency, stressing the importance of safe and fair processes.

"Thank you again for your trust, your support, and your patriotism for a better Arizona and America. I will not let you down!" he concluded.