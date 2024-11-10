Trump wins Arizona and prevails in all seven swing states

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 10 de noviembre, 2024

The president-elect, Donald Trump, managed to defeat Kamala Harris in Arizona, the final swing state to be decided, reclaiming the 11 electoral votes that had been lost to the Republican Party in the 2020 election.

Trump managed to win the seven swing states, just as the polls predicted a few days before the presidential election was held.

This narrow victory in Arizona widens the gap between Trump and Harris. With the state's 11 electoral votes, the president-elect now has a total of 312 votes, compared to Harris’ 226.

Before the final result in Arizona was known, Trump had already won the remaining key swing states: Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, and Georgia, as well as Pennsylvania, a state expected to play a decisive role in the election.

Since the 2000 elections, the Republican Party had always prevailed in Arizona, until 2020, when Joe Biden won the state's electoral votes.

Kari Lake's defeat in Arizona

However, it was not all good news for the Republican Party in Arizona. Kari Lake, who ran for the Senate seat, ended up being defeated by Democrat Ruben Gallego, who will take the seat of former party colleague Kyrsten Sinema.

Gallego, 44, was a representative on the state Legislature from 2011 until 2014, when he made the jump to the House.