Gallego spent nearly ten years in the House of Representatives before jumping to the Senate/ Rebecca NobleAFP

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 9 de noviembre, 2024

Ruben Gallego will be the next senator from Arizona. The Democrat ultimately defeated Republican Kari Lake by a narrow margin at the polls. Five days after the election, Decision Desk HQ called the race in favor of the incumbent Congressman and now future successor to independent Kyrsten Sinema, who opted not to run for re-election.

With approximately 90% of the votes counted, Gallego won 49.7% of the vote to 48.2% for Lake. In terms of the number of votes, the now-future senator outpolled Kamala Harris in the Grand Canyon State.

The 44-year-old Democrat was a state representative from 2011 to 2014 when he jumped to the House to represent Arizona's 7th and 3rd districts. With these results, he will succeed Sinema in the Senate starting next Jan. 3, 2025.

While Lake ran a much more competitive race than polls anticipated, she fell short of Trump's numbers in Arizona, who beat Harris by more than five percentage points, 52.6% to 46.4%. The clearest example is Maricopa County, the most populous county in the state. Trump won there by a five-point margin, while Gallego pulled four points ahead of Lake in the Senate race.

Gallego focused his campaign on being a middle-class Democrat, emphasizing his Colombian and Mexican family roots and his single-mothered upbringing.

As for his ideology, he was a member of the progressive bloc in the House of Representatives and is now expected to be close to Senators Bernie Sanders(I-VT), Jeff Merkley(D-OR) and Ed Markey (D-MA).

According to his campaign website, he supports raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, raising taxes for "billionaires" and going after "corporations." He blames "the supply chain, the COVID-19 pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine" for inflation over the past four years.