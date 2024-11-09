FEMA, in the eye of the storm: official suspended for ordering not to help people with pro-Trump signs after the passage of 'Milton' in Florida

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 9 de noviembre, 2024

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) acknowledged that one of its supervisors instructed her team to avoid helping people whose homes had signs supporting now-President-elect Donald Trump after Hurricane Milton's devastating passage through Florida. The agency said it was "appalled" by what happened and claimed to have suspended Marn’i Washington for what it said was "an isolated act" while it studies the events. The governor of the Sunshine State, Ron DeSantis, announced that he had opened an investigation.

The information was published exclusively by the Daily Wire, which had access to the messages Washington shared with her staff. Among her instructions for what she noted as "good practices" such as "not going anywhere alone" or "avoiding salty diets or drinking coffee," appeared in second place "avoid houses with Trump advertising."

"Trump sign, no entry per leadership"

The instruction sparked a debate in the group, and, eventually, several of the team members decided to go to the press to denounce it. "I thought we could go help and make a difference. When we got there we were told to discriminate against people. It's almost unbelievable to think that someone in the federal government would think that's OK," one of them noted.

In addition, they also provided the DW with screenshots from FEMA's internal system in which it was recorded that an address could not be accessed indicating in remarks, "Trump sign, no entry per leadership."

FEMA acknowledges the facts and announces the suspension of the supervisor

When questioned by reporters, the agency said it would investigate the facts. Finally, it issued a statement in which it acknowledged what happened, but noted that it was "an isolated case" and said it is investigating what happened. A spokesman said the supervisor "is not actively working" for FEMA while the events are being analyzed.

DeSantis investigates Biden-Harris "selective discrimination" against pro-Trump Floridians

Florida Gov. Ron Desantis denounced "the blatant instrumentalization of government by partisan activists in the federal bureaucracy," which he pointed to as "another reason why the Biden-Harris administration is in its final days." DeSantis announced that under his direction, "the Division of Emergency Management is initiating an investigation into selective discrimination by the federal government of Floridians who support Donald Trump." Finally, he called for Washington's dismissal.

Anna Paulina Luna and Gaetz officially demand answers

For her part, newly re-elected Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna officially demanded answers from Deanne Criswell, FEMA administrator, forwarding her a series of questions from her congressional office. Her colleague Matt Gaetz also demanded an official investigation from Capitol Hill.