A progressive women's movement calls for 'sex strike' in the wake of Trump's win

8 de noviembre, 2024

Progressive women say they don't want to have sex with men anymore. Aristophanes' comedy comes to life, once again. Social media has been bombarded since Trump's victory by bizarre calls from women calling for a "sex strike" out of revenge for the Republican's victory in the November 5 election.

This revisited version of Lysistrata - a Greek comedy - exploits an already well-worn concept. In the voices of several influencers and users of progressive social networks, they claim that it is the deserved response for the election of a president accused of being misogynist and racist.

Reactions of this kind on social media are another spectacle in the leftist response to Trump's election. They are not only attacking the president, but also his more than 70 million voters, who, regardless of their gender, race or condition, are just another hardened sexist who has voted against modern women.

The name 4B was not chosen at random. It is a reference to the four pillars - five as Islam already had many - that give the movement its foundation. No sex with men. No dating with men. No bearing offspring and no marriage with men.

What these comments on social media could really mean is, more than anything else, a new symptom of the radicalization and polarization of society. Many of these women who record themselves begin by saying that their reaction to the news that a fellow citizen voted for Trump will be violent.

It's another step in this ideological polarization that the Carnegie studies claim is occurring in both institutions and society.

On the side of conservatives, the centrists and citizens who voted for the president, the response was not long in coming and gave greater scope to the declaration of intent for these progressive women's groups.