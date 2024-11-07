Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claims the FDA needs to undergo a comprehensive reform following Trump’s victory

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 7 de noviembre, 2024

Former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr, who endorsed President-elect Donald Trump, said Wednesday that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) bureaucracy needs a series of reforms.

Kennedy's comments come following Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election and Kennedy's endorsement of him. As suggested during the campaign, Trump is expected to offer Kennedy a significant role in his administration, with responsibilities in health and consumer product regulation.

It is one of Kennedy's strengths. The former candidate campaigned by harshly criticizing the management of the COVID pandemic and food regulations. One of his slogans was "Make America Healthy Again.”

In relation to this, Kennedy told MNSBC in an interview on Wednesday that "there are whole departments, like the department of nutrition at the FDA...that need to go away, that are not doing their job. They are not protecting our children."

He claimed that he would not eliminate the FDA entirely but would thoroughly reform it to "get the corruption out." In another earlier interview, Kennedy added that he does not yet have a concrete plan of action. "We don't know what I'm going to do. I talked to the President about it yesterday, and he asked me what I wanted, and I told him we are now putting together a proposal."

It is also unconfirmed whether the position he will be named secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources.

"I'm going to let him run wild on food, I'm going to let him run wild on medicine," Trump said. During the Al Smith dinner Trump attended last month, he nominated Kennedy to lead his administration's food and health efforts.

"We're going to let him run wild for a while, and then I'm going to have to rein him in, because he's got some pretty crazy ideas, but most of them are really good," Trump said.

"I think he's a good man, he believes in the environment, he believes in healthy people. He wants healthy people, he wants healthy food. And he's going to do it. He's going to have a great opportunity to do it because we need him."