In 17 out of the 19 states Harris won, no ID is required to vote

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 6 de noviembre, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris, who clearly lost the election to President-elect Donald Trump, had an abismal election day, where she could only prevail in 19 markedly blue states (and the District of Columbia), most with a particularity: flexible voting rules.

For years, Republicans and Democrats have been divided over the debate on the documentation that a voter must present at the polling place to exercise his or her right to vote.

In the red camp, the position is clear: one must present a photo ID for the citizen to cast their ballot when voting in person.

In contrast, in the blue corner, Democrats argue that ID requirements somehow suppress the right to vote, so blue states, such as California or New York, opt for virtually zero voting requirements compared to more conservative-leaning states such as Texas or Florida, where ID is required to vote.

The surprising detail is that Harris, who only won 19 of the 50 states on November 5, was only able to win two states with ID requirements to vote: Rhode Island and New Hampshire, the latter by a small margin of four points despite being blue-leaning.

The other 17 she won -California, New York, New Jersey, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, New Mexico, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Illinois, Illinois, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Vermont, Connecticut, Maine, Hawaii and the District of Columbia itself - share two characteristics: they either have flexible ID requirements for voting (IDs without photographs, documents with the voter's address or the signing of a statement of vote) or directly do not require an ID to vote.

These are the states, in addition to Washington D.C., that do not require any kind of documentation to vote at the polls: California, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont.

Harris won all but two of them: Pennsylvania and Nevada, two key battleground states won by Trump.

The former president, on the other hand, prevailed almost completely in the states where ID is required to vote: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Michigan.

In the states with flexible rules, there was more division, with Harris and Trump swapping states.