Georgia: Judge rules against the Republican Party in a case over mail-in ballots

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 5 de noviembre, 2024

Stan Baker, a Georgia district judge, ruled against the Republican National Committee (RNC) in a court battle related to mail-in ballots.

On Sunday, the RNC sued Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb, Gwinnett, Athens-Clarke, Clayton and Chatham counties after authorities permitted the return of around 2,000 ballots between the weekend and Monday when the period to return them had already ended.

The main argument used by Judge Baker was that the RNC based its lawsuit on electoralist issues, since they are seven counties in which the Democratic Party had won victories in past elections.

"I would only be invalidating votes in the select counties that plaintiffs have cherry picked based on nothing more than the past political preferences of the citizens in those counties," Judge Baker noted, adding that Republicans seek to "tip the scales of this election by discriminating against citizens that are less likely to vote for their candidate."

Georgia is one of seven states that will determine the winner of the election and thus the name of the next president.