Decriminalizing prostitution is a goal for Kamala Harris, AOC and other radicals in the Democratic Party

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-11T19:08:46.000Z"}

The most extreme wing of the Democratic Party has positioned itself in favor of decriminalizing prostitution. Names such as Kamala Harris, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Elizabeth Warren advocate to stop penalizing this practice, while others such as Ayanna Pressley and Kathy Hochul have already presented initiatives or met with groups that advocate legalization.

"Back when I was DA… over 15 years ago… I was advocating then that we have to stop arresting these prostitutes. ... On the issue of providing a safe place for sex workers, I am a huge advocate for that. Always have," Harris said four years ago, in remarks reported by Fox News.

"I think so, I do," the vice president continued regarding whether she would decriminalize prostitution.

Simpler, but at the same time more direct, was Ocasio-Cortez, one of the leaders of the "Squad," a well-known radical group in the Democratic Party.

"Sex work is work." Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Her colleague Pressley filed an initiative to get rid of "criminal and civil penalties related to consensual sex work."

Another Democrat who is considering abolishing penalties against prostitution is Hochul. The New York governor assured that she was in contact with groups advocating decriminalization of prostitution.

"It is absolutely something I've thought about, and I'm considering. ... I'm discussing it with many advocates and people who have strong opinions on this." Kathy Hochul

"Sex workers, like all workers, deserve autonomy but they are particularly vulnerable to physical and financial abuse and hardship. ... I'm open to decriminalization," Senator Warren said.