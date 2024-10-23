Biden wants to "politically" lock Trump up

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 23 de octubre, 2024

During an event at the New Hampshire Democratic Party headquarters - located in the state capital, Concord - Joe Biden attacked Donald Trump, assuring that he must be "politically locked up" by considering him a threat to the country.

"Our democracy is at stake. Think about it. Think about what would happen if Donald Trump wins this election. I know this sounds bizarre. It sounds like if I said this five years ago, you'd lock me up. We got to lock him up," Biden said in a calm tone, qualifying that he needs to be locked up "politically," as if he regretted the first words he uttered.

It is not the first time that the president has made a reference of this style toward his predecessor - and, perhaps, successor. In 2022, before Trump announced he was running in the GOP primary, Biden said, "We just have to show that he won't take power, if he runs, by making sure that, under the legitimate efforts of our Constitution, he won't be the next president again."

Democrats 'judicially' lock Trump up. The Biden-Harris Administration and the Democratic Party have never hidden when it comes to wanting to see the Republican nominee 'locked up,' i.e., behind bars.



There are multiple judicial fronts that have been opened against Trump since he left the presidency almost four years ago: the Stormy Daniels case and that of E. Jean Carroll, his alleged involvement in the altercations produced on Capitol Hill in 2021, the Mar-a-Lago papers, ...



All these causes are being led by allies or members of the Democratic Party or by individuals appointed by them, such as Attorney General Jack Smith—appointed by Merrick Garland—or Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.



The Trump campaign response: Harris needs to "condemn" these words.

In July, Biden announced that he was abandoning his aspirations and would not continue in the race for the White House. Kamala Harris picked up the baton from the president, who did not hesitate to support what has been his running mate for four years. Since then, Biden has rarely appeared in public to campaign for the vice president.

Regarding these latest attacks, Trump's campaign team has reached out directly to Kamala to "condemn this disgraceful comment."

"Joe Biden just admitted the truth: he and Kamala’s plan all along has been to politically persecute their opponent President Trump because they can’t beat him fair and square. The Harris-Biden Administration is the real threat to democracy. We call on Kamala Harris to condemn Joe Biden’s disgraceful remark!" tweeted Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Also reacting was Trump adviser Stephen Miller, who called for the resignation of the Biden-Harris tandem: "And there it is. A public admission of what we all knew: every bit of the communist tyrannical regime lawfare against President Trump was directed by the Ruling Democrat Party. Biden and Kamala must both resign."