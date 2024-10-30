Live: 2024 Presidential Election Today – Trump and Harris in a Tight Race

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 30 de octubre, 2024

There are just six nights until November 5 election day and polls show a historic parity between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and former Republican President Donald Trump, who is slightly ahead of her opponent in some of today's most widely recognized electoral patterns.

However, the election remains a guarded forecast, with Trump and Harris ramping up their campaign events and introducing their final arguments at strategic locations in order to convince the few remaining undecided voters in key states.

Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania are on everyone's lips right now because whoever takes the most of these swing states will most likely soon be installed in the White House. Follow all the news, analysis, polls and statements on the election race in this minute-by-minute.

19:05 Astronaut Buzz Aldrin endorses Trump. Legendary Apollo 11 astronaut Edwin Eugene "Buzz" Aldrin Jr. announced Wednesday that he endorsed former President Donald Trump on the social network X.



Aldrin, 94 who is the second person to walk on the moon after mission commander Neil Armstrong, said his endorsement is due to Trump's re-elevation of space exploration to a relevant policy category.



"The Trump Administration also reinstituted the National Space Council, and our Nation’s defense was enhanced with the creation of the U.S. Space Force – increasingly important as space becomes a contested domain," Aldrin wrote in X. "At the same time, I have been enthused and excited by the great advancements in the private sector space economy, led by visionaries like Elon Musk. These are concrete accomplishments that align with my concerns and America’s policy priorities." https://t.co/oZekfkFKVZ



A half-Century ago, it was an honor to serve my country in the effort to put a human being on the Moon. I am proud of what we accomplished then and I have dedicated my life to the pursuit of an enduring human presence in space – it is a calling that runs… — Dr. Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) October 30, 2024

18:40 Arnold Schwarzenegger announces surprise endorsement of Harris Iconic actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who served as Republican governor of California from 2003 to 2011, announced an unexpected endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris in a lengthy post on X.



"Let me be honest with you: I don’t like either party right now. My Republicans have forgotten the beauty of the free market, driven up deficits, and rejected election results. Democrats aren’t any better at dealing with deficits, and I worry about their local policies hurting our cities with increased crime," the Terminator franchise star wrote before explaining why he won't vote for Trump.



"Rejecting the results of an election is as un-American as it get," he said. "It will just be four more years of bulls--- with no results that makes us angrier and angrier, more divided, and more hateful." I don’t really do endorsements. I’m not shy about sharing my views, but I hate politics and don’t trust most politicians.



I also understand that people want to hear from me because I am not just a celebrity, I am a former Republican Governor.



My time as Governor taught me to… — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 30, 2024