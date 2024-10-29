Florida: Republicans widen their lead by more than a million votes

Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 29 de octubre, 2024

Florida Republicans have again widened their lead in voter registration, with more than 1.1 million registered voters. The figure represents a notable increase in support for the Republican Party despite many registering past the deadline to participate in the 2024 presidential election.

According to local media outlet Florida's Voice, the GOP was in the lead by 1,100,317 votes. This was revealed by data published by the newspaper, which claimed there were 5,545,395 Republican voters while Democrats have 4,445,078 voters.

The Republican Party has been gaining support in the counties that have historically favored Democrats. This is the case in Miami-Dade, Hillsborough and Duval.

At the state level, for early and mail-in voting for the November 5 elections, the Republican Party has a more than 11-point advantage.