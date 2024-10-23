Why more hispanics are rejecting the politics of the left

23 de octubre, 2024

Hispanics are not just reshaping the political landscape; they are forging an alliance with the American First movement, spearheaded by former President Donald Trump, that defies the assumptions of just eight years ago. Who would have imagined that Trump could capture such significant support within the Hispanic community?

This shift signals a seismic change in political dynamics, challenging long-held beliefs about identity and party loyalty. How is this possible, the elites on the Left ask? The answer is simple. The Left continues to fail to understand the priorities of Hispanic voters.

Despite the media’s portrayal of Trump’s rhetoric as divisive, a sizable portion of Hispanic voters align with his views on key issues. According to recent polling, 43% of Hispanics support building a wall along the southern border, and 45% favor deporting undocumented immigrants. While this might seem surprising, it underscores a fundamental truth: Many Hispanic voters – particularly those who came to the U.S. legally – want to see order restored to our immigration system. They feel that unchecked immigration devalues their hard-earned efforts to build better lives in the United States.

Additionally, many Hispanics support the America First agenda. A significant number agree with the idea that the U.S. should focus less on global conflicts and more on solving domestic issues. The message of ensuring the world’s greatest economy works for all Americans resonates with working-class voters, including many Hispanics who feel overlooked by the political establishment.

The projected support for Vice President Kamala Harris among Hispanic voters is the second lowest for a Democratic presidential candidate since 1976. A recent NPR/PBS News/Marist poll showed Donald Trump leading Harris 51% to 47% among Hispanic voters. Other polls show similar gains by Trump with Hispanics. If these numbers hold true, it will signify a remarkable turnaround from the 2020 election, when Joe Biden captured approximately 65% of the Hispanic vote. If this trend continues, Harris will face significant challenges in battleground states like Arizona and Nevada.

For many Hispanic voters, the top priority is not race or identity politics – it’s the economy. With inflation making life more expensive, more than half of Hispanic households have reported cutting back on groceries in the last year. Only 20% say the economy is in good or excellent condition, a troubling sign for Democrats who traditionally rely on Hispanic support.

During Trump’s presidency, many Hispanics experienced economic stability, lower unemployment, and rising wages. Now, with the economy struggling, memories of that era have taken on new importance. Polls show that Trump is outperforming among Hispanics who prioritize economic issues, leading 61% to 35% against Kamala Harris among those who say the economy is their most important concern.

This shift reflects a growing realization that promises from Democrats have often failed to translate into real change. Hispanic voters want tangible results – jobs, safety and security, opportunities for all, and a better future for their families – not just rhetoric.

Hispanic voters are also showing signs of disillusionment with the Democrat Party. Only 46% believe Democrats deliver on their promises. This erosion of trust is significant, as it suggests that Hispanics are increasingly open to alternatives, especially when promises of "Build Back Better" remain unfulfilled.

The Hispanic community is not a monolith, and its political identity is evolving. The rise of Trump among Hispanic voters reflects a broader shift toward prioritizing economic opportunity, border security, and accountability. Trump may end up winning a majority of the Hispanic vote, but even modest gains within this historically Democratic-leaning group will reshape the political landscape.

Hispanics are sending a clear message: They want policies that put their families, communities, and futures first. And as the America First movement continues to resonate, Hispanic voters are proving they’re ready to play a decisive role in shaping the future of this country.