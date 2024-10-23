Battlegrounds: Nearly 100 lawsuits have been filed to change election rules in swing states

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 23 de octubre, 2024

As the election nears, political parties and groups have filed nearly 100 lawsuits in seven key states that could influence how votes are cast and counted. These cases are mainly concentrated in states considered electoral battlegrounds: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, the results of which could be decisive for the final outcome of the presidential election.

Republican and allied groups want to protect the vote and argue the need to combat potential voter fraud. The legal actions focus on expanding voter identification requirements (presenting an ID to prove citizenship), verifying voter rolls and disqualifying ballots that do not comply with certain procedures.

On the other hand, Democrats have responded by filing lawsuits that jeopardize the integrity of the vote. These seek to extend voter registration deadlines and further facilitate voting by mail, among others.

At least 96 lawsuits in seven key states

Since January, at least 96 lawsuits have been filed in these seven states, according to a review by NBC News. The states and lawsuits are:

Arizona: Republicans have challenged the voter rolls and are asking to verify their integrity and legality, while Democrats are seeking to avoid invalidating ballots cast in incorrect precincts.

Georgia: Disputes center on the counting of ballots and certification of results. They also demand verification and updates of voter lists.

Michigan: Lawsuits have addressed issues related to absentee voting and voter rolls, including an attempt by Republicans to challenge ballots cast by citizens overseas.

Nevada: Here, Republicans are seeking to limit the counting of ballots received after Election Day and have filed lawsuits over voter list rules.

North Carolina: Lawsuits focus on voter ID and absentee ballot rules, verification is also sought on voter rolls.

Pensylvania: Lawsuits include challenges to absentee ballots, while both Democrats and Republicans have taken various rules on election administration to court.

Wisconsin: The main disputes have been over the use of ballot boxes, with lawsuits seeking to verify voter rolls and rules related to defective ballots.

Claire Zunk, a spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee, defended her party's legal actions, saying they seek to "protect every legal vote" and ensure a fair and transparent election.