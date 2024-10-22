Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 21 de octubre, 2024

The enthusiasm of Nevada Republicans was palpable on the first day of early in-person voting. According to official data, heading into the presidential election, the number of Republicans voting doubled Democrats statewide, even beating them by a wide margin in Clark County, the county that will likely determine the winner of the Silver State.

With just weeks to go before the November election, Nevada has become one of the most envied states for both campaigns and weren't shy about that with heavy investments from both sides in recent weeks. It could also be key in defining control of the Senate, with Republican Sam Brown challenging Democrat Jacky Rosen.

Early in-person voting began Sunday, Oct. 20. Twenty-four hours later, Cisco Aguilar, secretary of state, confirmed that 22,284 Republicans and 11,854 Democrats had already cast their ballots, a near two-to-one ratio.

The pattern held even in Clark County, Nevada's most populous county, where 14,750 Republicans and 9,146 Democrats voted.

According to the latest polls, there is an apparent technical tie between Trump and Harris in Nevada. The two swapped the lead in recent polls, albeit by margins of less than a percentage point.

Here's how Nevada voted in the last presidential election

It's no secret to anyone that polls in Nevada tend to overestimate the Republican vote; they did so in both 2016 and 2022. In the first case, the Real Clear Politics polling average showed Trump ahead, but it was ultimately Hillary Clinton who prevailed at the polls.

In the 2022 midterm elections, most polls predicted a victory for Adam Laxalt in the Senate race. However, Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto managed to retain her seat by 0.77 points, a difference of about eight thousand votes among nearly one million cast.

As for the last five presidential elections in Nevada, Democrats won four times, 2020, 2016, 2012 and 2008. The GOP last prevailed in 2004, when George W. Bush defeated John Kerry by just under three percentage points.