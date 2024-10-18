Election interference? UK's Labour Party sends British activists to campaign for Kamala Harris in swing states

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 18 de octubre, 2024

As Nov. 5 approaches, the presidential election is gaining more and more interest, but not only at home, also outside U.S. borders. One example is in the United Kingdom, where the Labour Party (currently in power) has decided to send almost 100 activists to swing states to campaign for Kamala Harris.

The news was confirmed by Sofia Patel, who serves as Labour's chief operating officer. In a message on social media, which she since deleted, but which was reported by Breitbart, said that the party will be sending members to four specific states to support the Democratic candidate: "I have nearly 100 Labour Party staff (current and former) going to the US in the next few weeks heading to North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Virginia. I have 10 spots available for anyone available to head to the battleground state of North Carolina – we will sort your housing. Email me on labourforkamala@gmail.com if you’re interested. Thanks!"

It is one thing if, out of political sympathy, a foreign citizen travels to the U.S. to support a candidate. They can even volunteer to help without compensation. Another is related to that last statement: the Federal Election Commission prohibits people without a U.S. passport from being paid for involvement in political campaigns. Donations to parties are also not allowed.

Regarding this relationship between the Labour Party and Kamala Harris, a rumor blog known as Guido Fawkes reported that those 100 or so members of the British left have received money from the Democratic Party: "The Democrats pay for all this, not Labour."

Republican members of Congress like Marjorie Taylor Greene reacted to this information, asserting that the Democratic Party is breaking the law: "You are breaking laws. Foreign nationals are not allowed to be involved in anyway in U.S. elections. Please go back to the U.K. and fix your own mass immigration problems that are ruining your country."

Criticism is also coming from the U.K. Nigel Farage, one of the prominent British opposition leaders who has supported Donald Trump, described it as "direct electoral interference" by the Labour Party if they become so involved in the U.S. election.