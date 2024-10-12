Voters in key states trust Trump over Harris to handle major issues

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 11 de octubre, 2024

Voters in key states trust Donald Trump more than Kamala Harris to handle the issues most important to them, such as the economy and the southern border. This was the finding of the latest survey from The Wall Street Journal, which also showed a very close race to the White House.

Less than a month before the presidential election, Trump and Harris are neck and neck in seven key states, although the trend seems to favor the former president. The latest polls and forecasts place him with a clearer path to 270 electors in the Electoral College.

In this case, the WSJ poll found that voters in key states trust Trump more to handle the issues that matter most to them. For example, 50% trust the Republican to improve the economic situation, versus 40% who preferred Harris.

The gap is even wider when to inflation, a topic on which Trump trails his Democratic opponent by eleven points, 50% to 39%. When it comes to immigration and border security, 52% favor Trump, while 36% favor Kamala Harris.

However, Harris leads Trump when it comes to housing affordability, 45% to 42%, as well as on health care, 48% vs. 40%.

Finally, Harris also wins when asked which candidate "cares about people like you," 46% to 40%, while Trump won on the question of who "will stand up for the American worker," 47% to 45%.

When it comes to voting, the WSJ found all key states within the margin of error, with the exception of Nevada. Harris would be ahead in Arizona (+2), Georgia (+1), Michigan (+2) and Wisconsin, while Trump would defeat her in Pennsylvania (+1), North Carolina (+1) and Nevada (+5), keeping in mind that the margin of error for this poll was four percentage points.

"We're in a dead heat and we're going to come down to the wire. These last three weeks are important," David Lee said, a Republican pollster who worked on the poll with Democrat Michael Bocian, who added that the race "couldn't be closer."