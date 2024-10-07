Harris allocates $157 million to Lebanon as criticism mounts over the federal administration's neglect of Americans affected by Hurricane 'Helene'

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 7 de octubre, 2024

States such as North Carolina are experiencing a humanitarian crisis due to damage caused by Hurricane Helene. However, the Biden-Harris administration prioritizes sending aid to Lebanon: Vice President Kamala Harris announced that she allocated another $157 million for the Middle Eastern country.

"The people of Lebanon are facing an increasingly dire humanitarian situation. I am concerned about the security and well-being of civilians suffering in Lebanon and will continue working to help meet the needs of all civilians there," Harris said on X announcing the aid.

To top it all off, the vice president confirmed the aid package sent to the Middle Eastern country the day before by Secretary of State Antony Blinken: "To that end, the United States will provide nearly $157 million in additional assistance to the people of Lebanon for essential needs such as food, shelter, water, protection, and sanitation to help those who have been displaced by the recent conflict. This additional support brings total U.S. assistance to Lebanon over the last year to over $385 million."

The Democratic administration's decision was criticized by several people who question Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ management in addressing the damage caused by Helene in the United States. The hurricane became the third deadliest in the country.

"This is Kamala's 'Katrina'"

Texas Governor, Greg Abbott, spoke out against sending aid to Lebanon while Americans are coping with a natural disaster.

"Kamala is touting giving money to the people of Lebanon-while stiff-arming the humanitarian crisis in North Carolina. This is Kamala’s Katrina," Abbott posted on his X account.

Congressman Matt Gaetz has a similar position: "Please tell me there's a town called Lebanon, North Carolina?"

"An intentional act of publicly broadcast hatred and derision for Americans"

Meanwhile, former Donald Trump administration official William Wolfe argued that Kamala Harris' aid is an insult to the people of Appalachia, who were devastated by the hurricane.

"It’s almost impossible to take this comment as anything other than an intentional act of publicly broadcast hatred and derision for Americans in Appalachia right now," Wolfe said.