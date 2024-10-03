Prosecutors ask for indefinite postponement of trial for second Trump assassination attempt

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 3 de octubre, 2024

Federal prosecutors asked the judge to indefinitely delay the trial in the case over the assassination attempt against Donald Trump. The lawyers allege that they have received a large amount of evidence since the arrest of Ryan Routh, the suspect in the second assassination attempt against the former president.

During a court filing, prosecutors asked Florida District Judge Aileen Cannon to officially designate Routh's case as a complex one.

"The government has worked diligently since September 15 to investigate the incident. Over the past two weeks, the United States has interviewed hundreds of witnesses,” says the legal document obtained by media outlets such as Fox News.

In that regard, prosecutors also highlighted that the government "has also executed 13 search warrants in Florida, Hawaii, and North Carolina, and seized hundreds of items of evidence, including multiple electronic devices.”

"All videos, still images, text files, and audio files constitute approximately 4,000 terabytes (4 million gigabytes) of digital review to complete," the document added.

Similarly, prosecutors noted that the FBI is still conducting forensic tests on the evidence, including ballistics tests and fingerprint and DNA comparisons.

The prosecutors' request, with which Routh's lawyers agreed, comes days after the defendant, Ryan Routh, pleaded not guilty of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump around his golf course in West Palm Beach.

His attorney, Kristy Militello, announced that her client is pleading not guilty to all five charges he faces during a hearing that lasted just minutes in federal court in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Routh, 58, was arrested on September 15, shortly after he was seen hiding in the bushes along a fence at a golf course where former President Trump was playing, armed with an AK-47-style rifle.