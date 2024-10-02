Even the left-wing press gives up: Vance won the vice-presidential debate

Vance and Walz greet each other after the debate in the presence of their respective wives.AFP

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 2 de octubre, 2024

The superiority of J.D. Vance over Tim Walz in the vice presidential debate was so overwhelming that the same media outlets that were quick to declare victory for Kamala Harris for her so-so performance against Donald Trump have surrendered to the Republican nominee.

The Washington Post, The New York Times, The Hill, CNN and CBS all acknowledge more or less openly that the winner of the debate was Vance. Some of them made it clear from their headlines, while others like CNN disguised it as a tie reading the analysis or the poll of the day. The Politico poll is the only one that gave 50% to each candidate.

Vance's debate performance was a bitter pill to swallow for the left-wing press

Even the network that hosted the debate, CBS, whose moderators provoked the ire of Republicans for some of their attitudes toward Vance, assumed the victory of Trump's running mate. The poll along its viewers gave Vance a narrow victory, with 42% of the vote to Walz's 41%.

The Washington Post opted for clickbait with its headline to force its readers to open the story to know the winner, but as early as the first paragraph, they already indicate that swing state voters went with Vance.

Politico and CNN, the most reluctant to recognize Vance's victory

In the case of CNN, it was hard for them to acknowledge that even their viewers think the Ohio senator did better (their quick poll gives him 51% to Walz's 49%) that they hid the fact under the headline, "No clear winner in Tim Walz vs. JD Vance debate."

Politico’s headline read, "Neither Candidate Delivered the Goods," while the article itself points out that the conservative did better and several of its columnists, despite the headline, admitted Vance was better. In a poll, Politico’s readers assured that both aspirants were even (50%).

Surprise: Vance is not the radical that the Democrats say he is

When it comes to the analysis of the debate, the media coincide in highlighting that Vance was a great surprise by breaking with the radical image that the left-wing press has painted of him. Likewise, they attacked Walz for not knowing how to control his nerves and wasting the opportunity to strengthen the Democratic ticket by showing a solid second-in-command.