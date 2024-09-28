Biden reacts to the death of Hassan Nasrallah saying, "A measure of justice for his many victims"

Biden stressed that the United States "fully supports Israel's right to defend itself against Hezbollah."/ Saul Loeb AFP

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 28 de septiembre, 2024

Joe Biden reacted to Israel's attack that eliminated the leader of the Hezbollah terrorist group, Hassan Nasrallah. The White House released a statement Saturday afternoon, in which the president declared that Nasrallah's death is "a measure of justice for his many victims, including thousands of Americans, Israelis and Lebanese civilians."

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reportedly carried out a bombing that hit Hezbollah's headquarters, located in a residential area on the outskirts of Beirut, which has been described as a tactic to use civilians as human shields.

Despite the initial delay, the terrorist group itself confirmed the death of its leader, making it clear that they will continue with "the holy war against the enemy".

President Biden reacted to the Israeli attack through a statement, in which he first recalled who Nasrallah was.

"Hassan Nasrallah and the terrorist group he led, Hezbollah, were responsible for killing hundreds of Americans over a four-decade reign of terror. His death from an Israeli airstrike is a measure of justice for his many victims, including thousands of Americans, Israelis, and Lebanese civilians," he stated.

"The United States fully supports Israel’s right to defend itself against Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, and any other Iranian-supported terrorist groups. Just yesterday, I directed my Secretary of Defense to further enhance the defense posture of U.S. military forces in the Middle East region to deter aggression and reduce the risk of a broader regional war," added the Democrat, who will leave office in mid-January 2025.

Who was Hassan Nasrallah?

Hassan Nasrallah, born in 1960 into a low-income Shiite Muslim family, became the leader of Hezbollah in 1992, following the assassination of his predecessor, Abbas al-Musawi, in an Israeli attack. Throughout his tenure, Nasrallah established himself as a central figure in radical Islamism, using his position to promote a violent and hostile agenda towards Israel.

His leadership was marked by a significant increase in aggression against Israel, including involvement in the 2006 war, when Hezbollah forces launched thousands of rockets at Israel, causing significant damage and losses. Nasrallah was also known for his inflammatory speeches, in which he often incited violence and armed resistance, defying international norms and putting Lebanese civilians at risk. Nasrallah's death represents not only the end of an era for Hezbollah, but also a possible change in the dynamics of extremism in the region.