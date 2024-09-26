Trump will return to Butler on Oct 5 for a campaign event; will speak from the same spot where he survived the first assassination attempt

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 25 de septiembre, 2024

Donald Trump confirmed the date for his return to Butler, Pennsylvania, the town where he survived his first assassination attempt in July. The former president will return for a campaign event next Saturday, October 5, when he will speak from the same place where he was shot just two months ago.

According to the Republican campaign, he will pay tribute to Corey Comperatore, who lost his life protecting his family during the attack. In turn, he will do the same for the other two people who were wounded by the shooter, David Dutch and James Copenhaver.

In turn, they added that Trump "will express his deep gratitude to law enforcement and first responders, and thank the entire community for their outpouring of love and support in the aftermath of the attack."

"President Trump’s return to Butler will stand as a tribute to the American spirit. In America, we do not let monsters like that evil assassin have the last word. Every time our nation is struck by attack or hardship, we rally, we persevere, and we prevail. When terrorists knocked down our towering skyscrapers, we rebuilt taller. When our communities are ravaged by fire, storm, or natural disaster, we pull together and come back stronger. And when a shooter attacked our democracy and tried to end this movement, President Trump will return to the site, joined by tens of thousands of proud citizens, and together, they will celebrate a unifying vision for America’s future in an event like the world has never seen before," Trump's campaign added.

The event, which will take place at Butler Farm Show, will start at 10 am. Trump is expected to begin speaking at approximately 5 p.m., although local speakers, such as Dave McCormick the Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate, are expected to appear beforehand.

The first assassination attempt against Trump in Butler

Last July 13, Thomas Matthew Crooks attempted to assassinate former President Trump in the city of Butler, but missed thanks to the fact that the Republican moved his head just before the bullet could hit his head. Coincidentally, the former president had turned slightly to look at data about the border. However, the shots did hit three of those present.

One of them was Corey Comperatore, a former firefighter, who lost his life protecting his family from the attack. On Sunday his daughter, Allyson recounted how her father threw her and her mother to the ground to shield them from the gunfire.

"There are a lot of kids who say their dad is their hero, but my dad is mine. I don't think I would be here today without him," she said. In turn, the shooter critically wounded two other attendees at Trump's rally, whose identities were not released.

Trump paid tribute to Comperatore during the Republican National Convention, where he unfurled his firefighter uniform and paid tribute to him along with everyone in attendance.

"He lost his life by selflessly acting as a human shield to protect them from flying bullets. He stepped over them and was hit. What a great man he was," the Republican noted during his speech at the RNC.