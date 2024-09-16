Kamala Harris, Biden, JD Vance... Reactions to the second assassination attempt against Trump

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 16 de septiembre, 2024

Reactions to the second assassination attempt against Donald Trump were not long in coming. The Republican presidential candidate was unharmed and no casualties or injuries were reported. Authorities identified Ryan Wesley Routh as the main suspect in the shooting that occurred inside the Trump International Golf Club, located in Florida.

The first to speak was Trump himself, who hastened to assure that he was safe to avoid any speculation about what might have happened to him after the shooting:

Later, the Republican hopeful issued a new statement in which he thanked all the security agencies and their personnel for their work, as well as everyone who has expressed concern about his condition.

Harris and Biden condemn the attack

Trump's rival in the November elections, Kamala Harris, responded in a very terse way to the second attack that the Republican has suffered in just two months. The Democratic candidate condemned the attack, in addition to assuring that she is calm because Trump is well:

A comment that received the retweet of former President Barack Obama, who did not say another word about the second assassination attempt against Trump.

Also addressing the issue was Joe Biden. The president was more expansive than Harris, commending the work of law enforcement and condemning violence in any of its guises:

JD Vance spoke with Trump before the news broke

Trump's running mate, JD Vance, made it known that he was able to speak with the presidential candidate after the shooting and before the news broke. Vance said he found Trump "surprisingly in good spirits."

Trump family: "Again, folks!"

From Trump's closest entourage came the harshest criticism of the second assassination attempt. The first-born son of the Republican candidate, Donald Trump Jr., described what was known so far about the attack:

The third son, Eric Trump, merely released the statement issued by the Trump-Vance campaign team.

Musk and the Democratic compilation

Without directly referencing the second assassination attempt on Trump, Elon Musk—who has expressed his support for the Republican—shared a compilation video on his X profile hours after the attack. The video featured several Democratic Party members, including Nancy Pelosi and Ayanna Pressley, advocating for the use of political violence.

DeSantis, McCarthy, Jeffries, Pelosi, Schumer...

Reactions from other political leaders soon began to pour in. Three Republicans who rivaled Trump to be the Republican candidate for the November elections -Ron DeSantis, Tim Scott and Vivek Ramaswamy- spoke out about the second assassination attempt against Trump. So did the speaker, Mike Johnson.

From the other side of the political spectrum, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi or Hakeem Jeffries were among the Democratic Party members who condemned the second assassination attempt against Trump.