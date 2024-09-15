Anuel AA, Justin Quiles... and Nicky Jam: Reggaeton artists support Donald Trump

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 15 de septiembre, 2024

Puerto Rican artist Nicky Jam, known for hits such as Travesuras (2014) and El Perdón (2015, with Enrique Iglesias), publicly announced his support for Donald Trump’s candidacy ahead of the November presidential elections during the Republican candidate’s rally in Las Vegas (Nevada). Other artists such as Anuel AA and Justin Quiles have also given the former president their support.

"It's an honor to meet you, Mr. President. We need you, we need you back. We need you as president. Besides, I have something to say in Spanish: 'Han pasado cuatro años y no ha pasado nada. Necesitamos a Trump!' Let's Make America Great Again!" said the 43-year-old reggaeton singer.

Before Nicky Jam took the stage, the Republican candidate introduced him and mistakenly referred to the Puerto Rican artist as "she," in addition to saying that "she's hot.” Nicky Jam didn’t take it the wrong way.

In late August, during a rally in Johnstown (Pennsylvania), two other urban artists, Anuel AA and Justin Quiles, did the same as Nicky Jam and gave Trump their full support for the November elections. Both described Trump as the "best president" the world and the country "has ever seen."